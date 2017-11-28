Removal from probation denied

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Franklin County man hoped to be removed from probation and sent for drug treatment Monday, but a Pulaski County judge denied the request, saying Tyler Dwayne Ramey is yet to show an interest in abiding by its terms.

Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch pointed out Ramey was quick to violate probation after pleading guilty to unlawful wounding in 2014. Ramey served eight months of a five-year sentence on the wounding conviction and was placed on three years of probation upon release, according to court files.

