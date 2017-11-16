Ratcliffe becoming local holiday destination

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Opening the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum for the holidays is slowly evolving into a Pulaski tradition.

The museum doesn’t open every Thanksgiving and Christmas, but the few times it has in recent years have been a success, says Tye Kirkner, president of Friends of Raymond F. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum.

Visiting a museum around the holidays is seen more and more as a creative and educational outlet. While many museums around the globe like to hold holiday open houses, few are actually open on Thanksgiving or Christmas.

