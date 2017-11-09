Randolph Avenue UMC celebrates 30 years

Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church, 1607 Randolph Ave., is celebrating its 30th anniversary this weekend with a revival service Friday and special worship service Sunday.

The Rev. Douglas Patterson and the First Baptist Church Choir are special guests for Friday 7 p.m. revival service. On Sunday morning at 11, the Rev. Andre Loyd of Westside Community CME Church in Atlanta will lead the worship service.

Dr. Karen E. Black is pastor of the Randolph Avenue church.

