Punitive damages out in ‘Noah’ lawsuit

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Noah Thomas’ survivors will not be able to collect punitive damage from their landlord as a result of his septic tank drowning in 2015. They also are unable to collect any damage from the tank’s manufacturer.

In a motions hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court Monday afternoon, Judge H. Lee Harrell eliminated Tuf-Tite Inc. from a lawsuit filed in March by Paul R. Thomas, Noah’s father and estate administrator.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 7, 2017.

Comments

comments