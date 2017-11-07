Punitive damages out in ‘Noah’ lawsuit

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Noah Thomas’ survivors will not be able to collect punitive damage from their landlord as a result of his septic tank drowning in 2015. They also are unable to collect any damage from the tank’s manufacturer.
In a motions hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court Monday afternoon, Judge H. Lee Harrell eliminated Tuf-Tite Inc. from a lawsuit filed in March by Paul R. Thomas, Noah’s father and estate administrator.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login