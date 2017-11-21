Pulaski Yankees win Business Excellence Award

The Pulaski Yankees were named the winners of the 2017 Business Excellence Award during the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet last week.

According to the Chamber, the Business Excellence Award “recognizes a business or organization that has worked during the year toward the completion of the current program of work.”

“We are honored to be given this award – especially in a category with two organizations that have greatly impacted our community. We know that each nominee strives for business excellence, and appreciate the recognition of our commitment to Pulaski,” said Yankees Assistant Manager Christina Edney.

The Pulaski Yankees are committed to providing a safe, fun and friendly atmosphere in all aspects of Calfee Park. The park is dedicated to the growth of the community, fan enjoyment and opportunities for development with our sponsors.

Thursday’s Chamber ceremony took place at the Volvo truck plant in Dublin.

The Pulaski Yankees are the Rookie level affiliate of the New York Yankees playing in the Appalachian League. Pulaski is celebrating its 51st season in the Appalachian League in 2016. Calfee Park has won league championships in 1948, 1969, 1986, 1991 and 2013. Calfee Park opened in 1935 and was renovated for the team’s first season as a Yankees affiliate in 2015. For more information, visit www.pulaskiyankees.net.

Written by: Editor on November 21, 2017.

Comments

comments