Pulaski receives funds for police cars

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A grant from the federal government will help pay for three new SUVs and related equipment for Pulaski Police Department, but they probably won’t be ready for use this winter.

Chief Gary Roche said three Dodge Durango SUVs have already been ordered under a state contract that required several weeks of negotiation.

Since they are special service vehicles, as opposed to being for public use, it may be spring before they are received. Then they’ll have to be sent for fitting of equipment and markings.

Written by: Editor on November 15, 2017.

