Pulaski looks at salary increases for employees

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski’s town employees may be closer to a salary increase following the completion of Springsted, Inc.’s compensation study. But the wrangling isn’t over yet as town council decides on the best way to dispense the pay increase.

A salary increase has been a long-time coming, a fact alluded to by Town Manager Shawn Utt during this week’s town council meeting when he toldPulaski’s governing body, “I know I have a lot of patient employees, but their impatience is wearing thin.”

The town budgeted $150,000 to cover salary increases to this year’s fiscal budget, hoping that it would begin in July 2017 although Springsted only recently completed their compensation study of town salaries.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 24, 2017.

Comments

comments