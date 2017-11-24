Pulaski looks at salary increases for employees

By BROOKE J. WOOD
Pulaski’s town employees may be closer to a salary increase following the completion of Springsted, Inc.’s compensation study. But the wrangling isn’t over yet as town council decides on the best way to dispense the pay increase.
A salary increase has been a long-time coming, a fact alluded to by Town Manager Shawn Utt during this week’s town council meeting when he toldPulaski’s governing body, “I know I have a lot of patient employees, but their impatience is wearing thin.”
The town budgeted $150,000 to cover salary increases to this year’s fiscal budget, hoping that it would begin in July 2017 although Springsted only recently completed their compensation study of town salaries.
