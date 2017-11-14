Pulaski gets serious about back taxes

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Administrative and collection fees will be added to delinquent realty charges as part of Pulaski’s initiative to begin collecting approximately $1 million in unpaid property taxes accumulated over the past 20 years.

Last week, Pulaski Town Council approved a resolution that will impose, in addition to all penalties and interest, a $30 administrative fee on taxes or charges collected 30 days after notice of delinquent taxes or $35 for taxes or other charges collected after judgment. If the delinquent taxes concern nuisance abatement, there will be a $150 administrative fee or 25 percent of the expense of administrative costs.

