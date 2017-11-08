Pulaski Daily Bread seeking volunteers

Pulaski Daily Bread has provided meals to more than 999,000 men, women and children since opening its doors almost 30 years ago, but the call for volunteers is as strong now as it was then.

The three-decade anniversary will arrive in April for a program that provides one hot meal per day, five days a week to anyone wishing to eat. According to Feeding America, one in eight Americans doesn’t know from where they’ll get their next meal.

This week Pulaski Daily Bread put out a new call for more volunteers to help with the popular midday meals.

“We are in need of several volunteers to help us cook these wonderful meals. So, if you can chop, slice and dice, we need you because volunteers are the life blood of Daily Bread,” said Debra Harrell, director of the Pulaski Daily Bread.

Daily Bread is currently in need of cooks on several different days, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, she added.

The charity’s kitchen, dining room and offices are located in the sizable basement of Pulaski’s First Presbyterian Church. In the 13 years she has served as director, Harrell says they’ve fed between 285 and 325 on the day they set aside for turkey and dressing, and she remembers serving almost 400 people during Christmas dinners.

Since they don’t have enough seats for everyone on such busy days, participants may have to stand in line a little longer, but everyone eventually gets seated to partake in scrumptious holiday fixings that include turkey, gravy, dressing, sides and dessert for Thanksgiving.

“We do so many things – not just feeding their stomachs — but giving them the hugs they need, saying hello, and showing each one of them we care about them when they come in the door,” Harrell explains. “That’s the main thing. They need to know they’re loved.”

It becomes, she says, a fellowship for those who stop in for a hot meal, saying they enjoy talking to one another, as well as the cooks and servers.

Harrell says many of the same people come every day because this is most likely the only meal they get for the day.

“You see them every day at the same time and they are starving. A lot of them are here right at 11, when our doors open, because they’re so hungry. They just eat and then they’re gone,” she said.

According to Feeding America, a 2014 study revealed that almost 13 percent of people living in Southwest Virginia alone, do not know where their next meal will come from.

“Our mission is to feed all who come to our doors,” Harrell says.

There is no application process or test – and no questions are asked. Sometimes a few may leave a donation, but that’s not required or requested.

Each Monday through Friday morning starting at 8:30, around five Daily Bread volunteers start preparing the meal, which is then served by four volunteers from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Harrell says there’s no way she could keep the doors open with fewer than 80 to 100 regular volunteers.

“I have the best volunteers. This program would not be alive and well after 29 years if it were not for their dedication and their love of coming in here every day to prepare and serve food to people who are truly hungry,” she said.

Anyone who would like to volunteer should call 980-2131 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tax-deducible donations may be made to Pulaski Daily Bread, P.O. Box 824, Pulaski, Va., 24301.

