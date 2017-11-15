Pulaski County’s Crossroads

Dear Editor:

Several news reports characterized the bond referendum decision as a crossroads for Pulaski County. That decision became more than a decision to build a middle school; it became a collective mandate to shape the future vision of our county.

We learned that Pulaski County values our children and will step up to our responsibility to provide a quality education. That is a core belief that we treasure and applaud.

We learned that appreciating and taking care of what we have is also a core belief. Our elected officials will be expected to work together to develop short- and long-term plans to meet the maintenance and capital improvement needs of our county’s facilities, including our schools. That work has begun. We applaud that, too.

We learned that civic responsibility is an active sport. Transparency and accountability are the foundation on which our leaders depend to both represent and serve the needs of our county. We are responsible to stay informed and give direction and support by attending public meetings, sharing information, and giving input on the decisions that our leaders make. Stay involved.

We learned that there is an amazing depth of talent and sense of volunteerism in Pulaski. Countless hours from giving people who care deeply about their county, neighbors, and children provided the grit, determination, and frankly the labor, that made this referendum campaign a success. You had a VISION, contributed with PRIDE so our kids could strive for EXCELLENCE. So many gave in so many ways, and we sincerely thank all of you. Your efforts have enriched us, our county, and our kids. To you, we give a standing ovation.

Pulaski County Citizens for Education

represented by Tracy Belcher, Lora Covey,

Jean Cox, Ashley Hale, and Lezley Wilson

