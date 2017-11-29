Pulaski Co. teen readies for first handbell concert Friday

A Pulaski County teenager will be the newest ringer when Memorial Baptist Handbell Choir opens its 2017 Christmas season Friday.

Calleigh Doss, 15, says she never thought about joining a handbell choir before experiencing her first one during the 2016 Christmas season. That’s when her parents, Chris and Tiffanie Doss, took Calleigh and her siblings to Memorial Baptist Church in Pulaski.

At that time, the four Doss siblings were unaware of what awaited them behind the church doors since their parents didn’t tell them they were going to a handbell concert. Calleigh says she had no idea they were about to hear the sounds of the season through a handbell choir established seven years before she was born.

