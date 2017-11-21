Pulaski Co. ornament bound for Richmond

By BROOKE J. WOOD
The winner of the Pulaski County Christmas Ornament Contest, announced Monday, is bound for the Governor’s Mansion in Richmond.
Chris Hull’s ornament – a re-creation of the historic Pulaski County Courthouse – won a place on the Governor’s official Christmas tree, where it will represent the county and join other contest winners from around the state.
Harold Lambert’s wood carved ornaments won first place; Chasity Stevens’ Christmas sphere came in second; and Kevin McDaniel’s sleds took third place.
