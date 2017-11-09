Pulaski church collects gift-filled shoeboxes next week

Staff Report

Pulaski County residents once again have a chance to touch the lives of children in need this Christmas by transforming empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope.

Next week, Nov. 13-20, is National Collection Week for the Operation Christmas Child shoebox program. Pulaski Church of God, 1621 Bob White Blvd., is the drop-off point in Pulaski County.

Through Operation Christmas Child, Samaritan’s Purse distributes the boxes worldwide to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. The annual program is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization headed by Franklin Graham.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 9, 2017.

Comments

comments