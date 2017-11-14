Police probe computer harassment claim

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two claims of juveniles being harassed with sexually explicit information via computer, one count allegedly involving possession of child pornography.

Search warrants have been issued in both cases, according to information on file in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

In one case, authorities are seeking the identity behind an Instagram account that allegedly is being used to post photographs of juveniles, along with sexually explicit comments. In some cases, the photos are suggestive, police say.

