Pill spill leads to search, charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Fairlawn man arrested for public intoxication racked up more charges when pills spilled from a hat he placed on his head.

Travis John Hoyt was arrested for public intoxication Oct. 21. after police were notified of an intoxicated male seated inside a parked vehicle, according to a search warrant on file in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Upon arrest, Hoyt placed a toboggan on his head and pills spilled out of the hat, the search warrant affidavit states. At that point, a drug dog was called to the scene and allegedly alerted to drugs being inside the automobile.

Written by: Editor on November 1, 2017.

