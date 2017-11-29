Pickup truck sought in Monday hit-and-run

Staff Report

RADFORD – Radford police are looking for a dark colored Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck believed to be involved in a Monday hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Police say a 16-year-old female, whose identity wasn’t released, was struck in a crosswalk at Walker Street and Reese Goldsmith Circle. The truck that hit her left the scene.

The victim was transported to New River Valley Medical Center, but a condition report cannot be obtained without her name.

Police received the call around 6:20 p.m. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact authorities at 731-3624.

