PCHS wins first round in One Act challenge

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Student actors from Pulaski High County School defeated several area schools in a one-act competition last weekend. As the winner in sectional competition, PCHS will next head to Charlottesville for super regionals in the Virginia High School League’s annual drama challenge.

PCHS won first place in their original one-act adaptation of “The Jack Tales,” taken from “Appalachian Folk Tales,” during sectionals Saturday at Blacksburg High School. PCHS’ actors competed against Blacksburg, Bassett, Salem and William Byrd high schools.

“The show was a favorite among the judges because of the fun-filled nature of the show and the fact that it was original,” Jeff McCoy, PCHS theatre arts director, shared this week.

Written by: Editor on November 9, 2017.

