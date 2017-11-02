PCHS students prepare for competition

By BROOKE J. WOOD

All week, Pulaski County High School students have been busy rehearsing “The Jack Tales” in preparation for a regional competition.

PCHS, along with Basset, Blacksburg, Salem and William Byrd schools, will be participating in Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) one-act competition in Blacksburg this weekend; but not before it premieres at the high school’s Little Theatre tonight. They will also present the play to English classes Friday.

“One act plays for competition are different than anything else we do in the school year,” explains Jeff McCoy, theatrical arts director at PCHS. “Instead of the praise of parents and audiences, the play is judged by four people who give critiques and score all five shows according to a set of criteria. They then score each show and choose a winner for the day. Judges focus on how well the students follow the director’s choices, project, enunciate, and use various acting elements, when choosing the winner.”

At 9 a.m. Saturday, students perform at Blacksburg High School. McCoy said the play was open to all students to audition.

“We have 31 students participating, including technical and musicians,” McCoy said. “The play has been developed by the students and myself through improvisational activities of acting out each story. Our three musicians play original background music, provide sound effects from their instruments, and play on the two songs that are scattered throughout.”

Last year, PCHS won Conference 24 at Salem High School with a one-act play taken from “Spoon River Anthology.”

“This year VHSL has changed the way things are done and we have a sectional instead of a district or conference. The top two shows will move on to what is called a ‘super-regional’ this year. The top two there will move on to the state level,” he noted.

This year’s one act production is an original script, based on “The Jack Tales,” also known as “Appalachian Folk Tales,” passed down for generations through storytellers.

The PCHS drama group will perform four stories from the folk tales – “Jack and the Bean Tree,” Jack’s First Hunt,” “Jack and the Robbers” and “Sop Doll.”

Two songs from the one-acts are in the public domain, “Man of Constant Sorrow” and “Blue Tail Fly,” or “Jimmy Crack Corn.” McCoy said both songs have new lyrics, not the original lyrics, adding, “They were written by me to the familiar tunes.”

