PCHS Senior of the Month

Vanshika Arora was named senior of the month for October during this month’s meeting of the Pulaski County School Board. Vanshika, or “V” as she is called, was described by her nominating teachers as a “wonderful girl” who never has a harsh word to say about anyone. V and her family moved here from India two years ago. She has been a member of HOSA, track and recently became the vice president of the Foreign Language Club and captain of the Science MACC team. Last year, V shadowed a surgeon through the Youth Excel Program and has recently been accepted to Radford University where she will study biology/pre-med. During her down time, she likes to volunteer, particularly in the library.

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2017.

