PCHS, Elks to honor vets

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Separate Veteran’s Day concerts will be held Thursday and Sunday at Pulaski County High School and historic Pulaski Theatre.

“This will be the third year that the fine arts department has combined efforts to present a Veteran’s Day performance,” said Angela Talbert, the high school’s choir director.

PCHS’s chorus, band, drama and art departments will be featured at the high school Thursday.

For the fifth consecutive year, Pulaski Elks will host a concert honoring community veterans Sunday at the Pulaski Theatre, where New River Community College’s Old Pros Big Band will take center stage.

November 6, 2017.

