PCHS drama team wins regionals

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

“You Don’t Know Jack,” a collaborative one-act production by Pulaski County High School’s drama team, took top honors in Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Region 4D competition at Charlottesville Saturday.

PCHS is now bound for VHSL’s One-Act state competition in Charlottesville. Under Jeff McCoy’s leadership, PCHS has placed in sectionals of the One-Act competitions several times and won the state championship twice.

The cast and McCoy, the high school’s theatre director more 22 years, won the sectional One-Act competition in Blacksburg Nov. 4, defeating Blacksburg, Bassett, Salem and William Byrd high schools. They then won the Region 4D competition, which includes a swath of Virginia running from Lynchburg through the New River Valley.

Written by: Editor on November 22, 2017.

