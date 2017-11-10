Paul Wayne Eastridge

Paul Wayne Eastridge, age 66, of Dublin, Va., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 at his home.

Born June 17, 1951, in Pulaski Va., he was the son of Helen Clark Eastridge and the late Paul William Eastridge.

He is survived by his loving mother, Helen Clark Eastridge of Dublin; children, Ashley Hughes and husband, Canon, of Hampton, Va., Brian Wayne Eastridge and wife, Amanda, of Hayes, Va.; grandchildren, Isaac Eastridge, Aaliyah Hughes and Mackenzie Hughes; brother, Charles Eastridge of Dublin, Va., and sister, Linda Rose and husband, Elbert, of Fredericksburg, Va.

Memorial services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, at Dublin Christian Church, 5605 Dunlop Road, with Pastor Richard Goad officiating.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling the arrangements for the family.

