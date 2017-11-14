NRCC to offer OSHA 10 construction class

New River Community College will offer an OSHA 10 Construction class on Friday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 18.

The class consists of two sessions, both located in room 142 at the college’s New River Mall site in Christiansburg. The Nov. 17 session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Nov. 18 session will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The cost of the class is $145 and is instructed by Curt Porterfield.

The OSHA outreach training program for the construction industry provides training for workers and employers on the recognition, avoidance, abatement and prevention of safety and health hazards in workplaces in the construction industry.

The program also provides information regarding workers’ rights, employer responsibilities, how to file a complaint, common violations and the inspection process.

To register for this course, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, classes and Programs, Non Credit Course Offerings and then search for the class ID #5647.

Written by: Editor on November 14, 2017.

Comments

comments