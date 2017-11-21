NRCC offers free GED practice tests

For those interested in earning their GED credential, New River Community College is offering free GED Ready practice tests.

Through Nov. 30, an individual can choose between science, social studies, math and English to take two practice tests for free. The GED Ready practice tests are offered in Dublin and in Christiansburg at the college’s NRV Mall site.

For more information or to register for a test, call the Office of Transitional Programs at 540-674-3682.

Written by: Editor on November 21, 2017.

