NRCC offering 3-D printing workshops

New River Community College is offering 3-D printing workshops this month for those interested in 3-D printing.

“Hands on 3-D Printing” (#8861) takes participants through the steps of manipulating and printing a 3-D file. Students learn how to manipulate text, edit an existing file, export the printer file and start their own design using SketchUp. Participants leave with their own customized 3-D printed object. This workshop is Nov. 9, 4-6 p.m., 109 Martin Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

“Introduction to 3-D Printing” (#8859) features overviews of 3-D printing history and technology, including its uses in education and industry. Participants are given demonstrations, shown how to set up printers, provided tips and tricks for printing and a basic introduction to modeling software such as Inventor, Space Claim and SketchUp. Future 3-D printing technologies also are discussed. The workshop is Nov. 15, 4-6 p.m., in room 148 on the New River Valley Mall campus in Christiansburg.

Each workshop is $40. To register online, visit www.nr.edu/workforce. Select Classes & Programs, Non-Credit Course Offerings and then search for the workshop ID number.

NRCC has 3-D labs open to the public throughout the week. The lab in Dublin is open Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3-5 p.m., in 109 Martin Hall. The Christiansburg lab is open Mondays and Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m., in room 147 of the NRV Mall site.

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2017.

Comments

comments