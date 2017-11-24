No bond for former drug court participant

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin woman, who relapsed into drug use and withdrew from drug court after a year of participation, will remain in jail pending sentencing on multiple convictions.

Dedra Brinkley Wade, 56, appearing before Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch this week, asked to be released on bond pending her Dec. 6 sentencing hearing in order to make medical arrangements.

Wade said a March test showed cancer cells and, while incarcerated, she hasn’t been able to find a doctor that accepts her gap insurance or schedule an appointment so she can arrange treatment.

