Night of drinking has lifetime consequences

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A night of heavy drinking that led a Pulaski man and teenage minor to have consensual sex will have a lifetime of consequences for at least one of them.

Besides potential lingering impacts on the female’s life, 20-year-old Austin Jarod Smith now has a record of two felony convictions and will be registered as a sex offender.

Smith pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court Monday to two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a minor. He was charged with carnal knowledge and rape, but the rape charge was amended to a second count of carnal knowledge in a plea agreement.

Written by: Editor on November 21, 2017.

