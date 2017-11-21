Night of drinking has lifetime consequences

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
A night of heavy drinking that led a Pulaski man and teenage minor to have consensual sex will have a lifetime of consequences for at least one of them.
Besides potential lingering impacts on the female’s life, 20-year-old Austin Jarod Smith now has a record of two felony convictions and will be registered as a sex offender.
Smith pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court Monday to two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a minor. He was charged with carnal knowledge and rape, but the rape charge was amended to a second count of carnal knowledge in a plea agreement.
