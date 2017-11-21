Nick Rush elected majority whip

Staff Reports

On Sunday, the Virginia House Republican Caucus elected Delegate Nick Rush (R-Montgomery) as majority whip for the 2018-19 General Assembly. Rush will join the leadership team comprising dpeaker-designee Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), Majority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) and Caucus Chairman Tim Hugo (R-Fairfax).

“I deeply appreciate the confidence my colleagues have placed in me and I am eager to join the House Republican leadership team,” Rush said this week. ”There is important work to do, and I am ready to get started. I believe that this new position will help me in achieving my mission to make the New River Valley a better place to live, work, raise a family and retire.”

Rush represents the 7th House District of Virginia, which covers Floyd County, Montgomery County (part), and Pulaski County (part). Delegate Rush serves on three committees: Privileges and Elections, Militia, Police and Public Safety and Appropriations. Rush and his family reside in Christiansburg.

Written by: Editor on November 21, 2017.

Comments

comments