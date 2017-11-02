Murder-suicide ruled in Draper deaths

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A husband and wife found shot to death in their Draper home died as the result of a murder-suicide, according to police.

The bodies of Joseph Lewis Trueheart Jr., 48, and his wife, Angelika (Angie) Cobbs Trueheart, 46, were found Sunday. A preliminary investigation indicates Joseph Trueheart fatally shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself, Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell says.

The ruling is based on investigations by the sheriff’s office and Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke, Worrell said. He says no further details will be released.

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2017.

Comments

comments