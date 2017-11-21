Murder amended to voluntary manslaughter

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A 47-year-old Pulaski woman, charged with the first-degree murder of an elderly man in her care, accepted a plea deal Monday that amends the charge to voluntary manslaughter and sends her to prison for 10 years.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco said the charge against Tina Shantan Kemp of 27 Bertha St. was amended because it might have been difficult to prove intent to murder had the case gone to trial. She said it’s the Commonwealth’s theory Kemp had gotten rough with Ernest Foster Torres in the past, but Kemp got “went too far” and critically injured Torres March 3.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 21, 2017.

Comments

comments