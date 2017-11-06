Motorist barely misses sinkhole

When Randy Sexton of Pulaski drove his Ford Mustang through a Pulaski parking lot Friday, he could hardly believe what he was seeing.

“Luckily, I was over here, so I didn’t drive into it,” he said of an approximately six-foot deep by three-foot wide sinkhole that developed in a traffic-flow area connecting the Dawg House and Pulaski Plaza parking lots.

The sinkhole is on property owned by Robert Strenz. It was once occupied by Hometown Rentals and is now available for lease.

