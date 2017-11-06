Montgomery Co. to be featured in new PBS series

Montgomery County will be featured in an upcoming episode of “Beyond Your Backyard,” a new PBS travel series that explores and promotes regional on-and off-the beaten path eateries, attractions and other activities favored by locals in numerous destinations, encouraging travel enthusiasts to explore what’s happening within a few hours’ drive of their own backyards.

The episode will take viewers to locations around the county including Blacksburg, Christiansburg and other spots frequented by both visitors and locals. Filming took place Oct. 23-25.

The 30-minute episode is produced and hosted by seasoned travel personality Erik Hastings – also known as “Erik, the Travel Guy.” The series will premiere in the spring of 2018.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 6, 2017.

Comments

comments