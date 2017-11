Meth operation found in purse

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A deputy’s recent encounter with a motorist led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab, according to a search warrant on file in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

During a consensual discussion with the driver of a 2002 Lincoln, the officer noticed a bottle in the top of a purse on the passenger floorboard, according to an affidavit filed to obtain the warrant.

