Mary Bell Turner Campbell

Mary Bell Turner Campbell, age 80, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at the Lewis Gale Medical Center, Salem, Va.

Born Aug. 3, 1937 in Pulaski County, she was the daughter of the late Roy Franklin Turner and Stellma Gertrude Farmer Turner.

She is survived by her son, James David Campbell, of Pulaski, Va.; granddaughter, Nicole Campbell Phillips and husband, Chris, of Alabama; several nieces, nephews and special friends.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

