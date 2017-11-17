Marie Bolt Bailey

NEW BERN, N.C. — Marie Bolt Bailey, 83, of New Bern, N.C., passed away Nov. 14, 2017 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents Harmon and Dorothy Bolt; brothers, Berl Bolt (Ann), Carl Bolt, and Richard Bolt; sisters, Agnus Worrell and Mildred Bolt Bemis (Steve).

Marie is survived by her loving husband, Donald Milton Bailey Jr.; sister-in-law, Charlene Bolt, and many nieces and nephews.

Marie was born in Pulaski County, Va. She was a graduate of Radford University with a bachelor’s degree in education. She spent her teaching career in Danville, Va. and Henrico County, Va. She also worked in sales with Virginia Electric Power Co., Calico Corners (decorating) and real estate sales.

Marie and Donald moved to the Taberna community of New Bern, N.C. in 2003. She enjoyed many activities, especially golf and reading. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Her deepest loves were her husband, family and church.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church in New Bern, N.C. The family will receive friends in the Session House, adjacent to the church, following the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations.

