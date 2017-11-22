Margaret Gregory Sullivan

Margaret Gregory Sullivan, 84, of Pulaski, Va., passed away on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Born May 12, 1933, in Pulaski, Va., she was a daughter of the late James C. Gregory and Florence J. Gregory. She and her husband were proud owners of Merle Norman Cosmetic Studios in Woodbridge, Va. and Quick Shop Market in Pulaski, Va. They were faithful members of Fort Chiswell Church of Christ. Margaret loved to bake, send cards to friends and family, and volunteer at Pulaski Community Hospital.

She is pre-deceased by her brothers, Fred Gregory and Duke Gregory; and her sister, Janie Gregory Polutta. She is survived by her treasured friend and husband of sixty-five years, Hoite McGill Sullivan of Pulaski, Va.; her son, Kenneth McGill Sullivan and wife, Lisa Brown Sullivan, of Dublin, Va.; daughter, Melanie Tanya Upton and husband, Jim Upton, of Abingdon, Va.; son, Phillip Anthony Sullivan and wife, Missy Mannon Sullivan, of Abingdon, Va.; sister, Doris Akers and husband, Royce Akers, of Charleston, S.C.; brother-in-law, Larry Polutta of Charleston, S.C.; sisters-in-law, Cherie Gregory of Manchester, Tenn., and Doris Gregory of Abilene, Texas, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Margaret, affectionately known as ‘Oma’ by her seven grandchildren, will be remembered for her love of singing, her service to others, and her kind heart. Funeral services will be held at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., Saturday, Nov. 25, with Steve Canup officiating. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. until the noon service time at the funeral home. Internment will be Monday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m., at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on November 22, 2017.

Comments

comments