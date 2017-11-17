Man convicted of third DUI

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Rural Retreat man will serve a mandatory six months in jail for a conviction of driving under the influence (DUI) for the third time in five years.

Michael Paul Pridemore, 41, was sentenced to two years in prison on the felony conviction; however, all but six months was suspended. He will be placed on two years of supervised probation upon release from custody. Pridemore’s driving privileges are indefinitely suspended, and he must pay $1,500 of a $2,500 fine.

