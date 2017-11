Man charged with accosting business patrons

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly entering a Radford business while intoxicated and claiming to be armed.

Joseph David Sayers, 37, of Radford, is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail. He is charged with abduction, assault and battery, public intoxication, and carrying a concealed weapon, according to Radford Police Department spokeswoman Jenni Wilder.

November 16, 2017.

