Long-time educator remembered

“Joe Reed’s passing was a genuine loss for Pulaski County,” School Board member Bill Benson says of his colleague, who died Sunday.

Reed dedicated much of his life to education, as a student, teacher and administrator. He worked in Pulaski County School System for 47 years and in Radford schools for a year.

“Joe served about every capacity you can imagine in Pulaski County schools until he got sick,” said Pulaski County School Board member Timothy Hurst. “If you ever needed help with anything, you could call him and he’d be there,” he said.

“Pulaski County schools are better because of Joe. We were very fortunate to have someone of his character as a leader in the school system for so many years. He’ll be sorely missed,” Hurst added.

During his time with the school system, Reed served as a classroom teacher and principal. He was principal at Northwood and Newbern elementary schools, Dublin Primary, Pulaski Middle School, Fairlawn Cooperative Transition Program, and as an interim principle at Pulaski County High School.

“He was a true advocate for students, community and school employees.” Hurst said. “The difference that Joe made was one of supporting others and helping lives go in a better, healthier direction. I cannot imagine a better legacy.”

But Reed’s reach extended beyond schools. He also served on several boards of directors and volunteered with agencies such as The Ratcliffe, Pulaski’s transportation museum.

Pulaski’s parks and facilities director, David Hart, knew Reed through his work with schools and recreation.

“I knew him more from his days as PMS’ principal and other positions within the school system when my kids were students,” Hart said. He says Reed was always asking about his children; how and what they were doing as adults.

In terms of recreation, Hart says Reed was a huge fan of sports. “He had a genuine concern for recreation in general,” he said, “and was a proponent of being sure all youth in Pulaski had good, wholesome outlets and activities to participate in,” as well as parks, playgrounds, ball fields, and gyms available for their use.

Reed attended Calfee Training School in Pulaski and Christiansburg Institute in Christiansburg, graduating in 1965.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree from St. Paul’s College in Lawrenceville, he continued graduate work. This took him to University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) and Radford University, where he received a master’s degree in science.

