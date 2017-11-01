Locals adopt school restrooms

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Recent discussions about poor conditions inside Pulaski County’s middle schools inspired local residents to see what they could do to improve restrooms in those facilities.

Last week, Pulaski County High School graduates Jerri Danielle, Stacy Viers and Kristin Vaughan, assisted by Drew Viers and Mikey Crockett, applied elbow grease using supplies donated from local businesses to revamp a restroom at Dublin Middle School.

“After seeing posts online about a school in Alabama that gave their school bathrooms a makeover, we thought it would be a great idea to try and get some in Pulaski County done,” Vaughan explained.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 1, 2017.

Comments

comments