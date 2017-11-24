Local shops get chances on Saturday

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Small Business Saturday (SBS) started seven years ago as a local response, nationwide, to the Black Friday shopping mayhem that follows Thanksgiving Day. It became a way for small, non-chain stores to also profit from Christmas shopping – but with less mayhem.

Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce plans to once again head up the local initiative, and this year to extend those efforts beyond Pulaski Saturday, Nov. 25.

Pulaski shops will very much be a part of the initiative, but other parts of the county will also be joining in this year, explains Peggy White, the Chamber’s executive director.

