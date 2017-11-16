Little Free Pantry arrives just in time

By BROOKE J. WOOD

A grass roots movement in communities to “leave what you can and take what you need” is again taking shape in Pulaski County, this time in service to the hungry.

The Tiny Little Library movement was the community’s first experience with this undertaking, as small kiosks began springing up in parks and other areas earlier this year for the purpose of collecting and distributing books.

Based on the same principle, two Little Free Pantry (LFP) kiosks built in connection with Trinity Lutheran Church in Pulaski, will provide area residents a space to leave and receive food, as needed.

