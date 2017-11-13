Linville’s approach to life served him well in WWII and beyond

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

“We hauled supplies to England, Scotland, Belfast, and northern Africa, and don’t ask us what we were hauling. They wouldn’t tell us in any way, shape or form,” Willie Linville says of his tour of duty aboard the U.S.S. March (DE-699) during World War II.

The Marsh also hauled supplies to the French coast. “We were the first convoy to go through the English channel on our way to Normandy,” he points out in reference to D-Day.

Long before Linville was sailing the Atlantic, he was growing up in Carroll County, in a family of three boys and seven girls. His dad started as a sharecropper in the Austinsville area of Wythe County, but eventually purchased 67 acres of his own farmland in Fries Junction.

“If we ate it, we had raised it,” Linville says of life during the Depression.

Linville, 96, recalls walking five miles to Liberty Hill, a one room schoolhouse. He says he beat everyone in spelling bees but, like many rural children of that era, school wasn’t completed through grade 12. His formal education came to an end after fifth grade.

At the age of 19, he went to work for the Civilian Conseration Corps Camp, better known as the “C.C. Camp.” This public work relief program was part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, and offered non skilled conservation jobs to men between 17 and 28 from 1933-1942. The program’s slogan claimed “C.C. Camp is a swell place for a boy to learn.”

He hauled sand and helped build horse barns at Fairy Stone State Park in Stuart. He claims it could be “rough” in the C.C. Camp but he always took “one day at a time.”

He later worked for a contractor building roads across the state, including Fredericksburg. “I’d never been around a city before,” Linville says. He drove a dump truck before being promoted to foreman on one of the work crews.

In 1943, he was called to the draft office in Hillsville where he chose the Navy. Of course, leaving Fries Junction meant leaving his girlfriend, Geneva. In fact, a jovial Linville reports he had several girlfriends in Fries.

After training at Bainbridge, Md., he was put in charge of turret 26 on the Marsh. Luckily, the escort ship never saw combat although Linville witnessed fighting on the beaches of Normandy.

He remembers passing through Maine after leaving the steamy Bermuda Triangle. “It was January. We like to froze to death. We had no winter clothes.”

He breaks into laughter as he recounts his experience with a lieutenant on the ship who “reamed me good for not saluting him.”

“I told him, ‘We don’t salute out here in the ocean. We don’t shave, We don’t do nothing’.”

The lieutenant’s response was a thinly veiled threat: ”I want to tell you something right now. That ocean is full of whales.”

Linville recalls that dinner was served at 4 p.m., which meant the sailors had to wait a long time between their last meal of the day and breakfast the next morning. This led, he says, to one of his friends stealing a mincemeat pie from the galley.

“They caught him. They fined him $15 and he was stuck on the ship for 15 days. He asked me where he would go if he left the ship,” recalls a giggling Linville.

The ship’s ladders took their toll on his knees and he received a medical discharge in 1944, 14 months after he was drafted. His right knee has always been an issue and bothers him to this day. He remains unsure if the current pain is related to naval ladders or a family history of arthritis.

“They want to operate on it but I don’t want to go under the knife.”

When he returned to the states, he briefly lived in Fries Junction before moving to Pulaski where is brother, Albert, was a minister. Not long after arriving in Pulaski, he met Bessie Jones and they married in 1945. They had two sons. Tommy lives in Pulaski and Eddie lives in Allisonia.

Pancreatic cancer claimed Bessie in the mid-70s. A few years later he met Irene Jones at church, and they married in 1977. Although his two wives shared the same maiden name, they weren’t related.

“The Lord gave me two good wives,” Linville points out.

After marrying Bessie, he worked for a short time at the Radford arsenal and later at Pulaski Furniture. Then he trained at Virginia Tech – or “VPI” as he calls it – under the G.I. bill, for car body work. He went on to work for several mechanics, including 14 years at Pulaski Motor Company.

Eight years ago he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and now wears, he says, “$400 shoes” to protect his feet. The diabetes is under control these days but he watches what he eats. When his “sugar skyrockets I drink water and exercise to lower it.”

“The other day I took a notion to fry up some taters and onions. I pigged out. Lord have mercy, my sugar went through the roof.”

He says he takes care of himself, and his youngest son, Eddie, and daughter in-law look after him: “If it wasn’t for them I couldn’t make it.”

He admits growing older brings adjustments. “I don’t have any friends left.”

He still keeps in touch with Geneva, his girlfriend from Fries Junction. Like him, she married someone else but in recent years they saw each other at a reunion and have been in touch every day since. He refers to her as “Sunshine” and, for a while, visited her regularly in Fries. Although he doesn’t visit her as often now, he calls her daily.

He doesn’t have a big garden anymore, but still grows stringless green beans alongside the guardrail in front of his house and a tomato plant in the side yard.

In recalling what it was like to be a member of America’s “greatest generation,” he sticks with his daily slogan.

“There were times you didn’t know if you were going to make it at all. We took it as it came. You just live one day at a time,” he says and then chuckles.

Written by: Editor on November 13, 2017.

Comments

comments