Life-size gingerbread house becomes labor of love

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Is it too early to start thinking about Christmas?

If you ask the folks behind the large gingerbread house at The Draper Mercantile, they will tell you, quite plainly, “Of course not!”

The life-size gingerbread house required two weeks of labor that included four hours of baking each day. Gwynne Ryan, The Merc’s baker, made all of the shingles and bricks – as well as the icing used to hold the house together.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 3, 2017.

Comments

comments