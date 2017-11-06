LGHP operating with new vision, CEO

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

In his almost five months at Lewis Gale Hospital-Pulaski (LGHP), new Chief Executive Officer Sean Pressman has been surprised by the community’s level of uncertainty as to the hospital’s future.

To quell that uncertainty, Pressman wants the community to know HCA (Hospital Corporation of America), which owns LGHP, is “highly committed” to the community and hospital.

“We’ll see millions of dollars in investment next year alone in our cancer program. We’ve recruited 12 physicians into this hospital in the past 12 months,” he said.

He pointed out a number of physicians who have practiced in Pulaski and at the hospital for decades are retiring. That’s why HCA is recruiting the next generation of physicians and nurses who’ll practice here the next 30 years.

“We are here to stay and committed to Pulaski. I am here to stay. I’m excited to be here to grow this hospital to benefit this community. Our admissions are up, our ER visits are up and financially, we’re in a good place, too,” he said.

Pressman took over as CEO in mid-June. His first day on the job, he arrived before 7 a.m. and was wandering the halls since he didn’t have a key to his office yet. He encountered Christine Ludwig, chief of nursing, and was taken on an impromptu two-hour tour of “every corner of the hospital.”

What struck him most was she kept introducing employees as being new to the staff. When he asked how long they had been onboard, he kept getting answers like 35, 40 and 52 years.

“After she pulled the same joke several times, I realized the culture and longevity that exists within this hospital is palpable when you walk-in the door. That’s in no small part due to the people who make up this great team,” he said. “Despite that longevity, they’re so welcoming and open to new ideas and challenges. That’s important too.”

Pressman served as chief operating officer at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem for two years before coming to LGHP. His experience with Lewis Gale gave him “a bit of a pre-conceived notion” of what he would find at LGHP and says he hasn’t been disappointed.

“LGHP is well renowned for exceptional patient experience, fabulous quality and longevity among its staff. We are a facility that is made up of great, strong people with a lot of knowledge and compassion for what they do, and that drives the work they perform and care they provide each day,” he said.

But as a community changes, any entity existing within it is also challenged to change, he added. His most important role, so far, has been working with the hospital’s team of physicians and staff to develop a vision for LGHP and motivate the team toward meeting it.

“That’s something we needed,” he said. “We have great people, but sometimes when they’re not all aimed at the same direction, you don’t achieve the results you’re looking for. As I’ve begun to lay out the vision with the team here, and the board, the response has been overwhelmingly favorable. It’s about capitalizing on what you already do well, but going about it in a more structured and organized fashion.”

He said the hospital will continue to be a proud member and provider of care within Pulaski, as it has been for 102 years. The goal is growth.

“We have a great team committed to seeing the hospital not just survive, but also grow and thrive,” he said. “That’s what we’re focused on, utilizing and leveraging the strengths we have to be more than we are. It’s been exciting to see people grab onto that vision.”

Among those strengths is a “world class” cancer program that Pressman said is one of the best and largest programs in all of HCA. “It’s world class with some of the best physicians you’ll find anywhere. People don’t know that. They know Pulaski has a cancer program, but they don’t realize quite how good it is,” he said.

Other strengths include an inpatient unit that’s among the top 30 percent of all HCA units nationally (about 180 hospitals) and an emergency room that’s providing “exceptional performance” — getting patients the right care in an expedient manner.

However, some community changes have led to the elimination of certain programs over the years and recently.

For example, it’s been years since there was a birthing center at the hospital. Pressman says he is continuing to evaluate the lack of obstetrics and gynecological services in the community.

“That’s something we would love to have some influence on, but there are probably priorities in the hospital that would supersede those at this time,” he said.

More recently, LGHP dropped its cardiac rehab program. Pressman explained that decision.

“As we look at who we are as a hospital and assess what types of services we ought to be providing, it’s important that even the smaller services are inline with an overall vision. While cardiac rehab provided a nice service for a small group of people who participated, it wasn’t in line with other programs we have in the hospital, he said.

But there was more behind the decision than that. “That type of program requires a high level of physician involvement and supervision. Right now, within this community, we didn’t have the resources to meet those requirements for oversight,” he said. Nursing oversight alone doesn’t meet the requirements, according to Pressman.

Overall, Pressman says the vision for LGHP is about meeting the needs of the community as they arise.

“We’ve been historically challenged to meet those needs at times. That’s why we’ve invested in recruiting additional physicians and physician extenders so when a person comes to the hospital needing care, we can take care for them here,” he said. Physician extenders are nurse practitioners, physician assistants and the like.

“It’s important when someone comes to us for help, we’re able to give them the help they need and that wasn’t always the case. We’re addressing that and we’ve seen dramatic success, almost overnight, in our ability to better meet those needs through some aggressive recruitment.”

For example, he says, a situation existed where physicians would set a limit on the number of patients the facility could handle at any given time. With additional resources, that’s no longer an issue.

The problem wasn’t one of a specific medical issue.

“We can take a very high level of care in our ICUs. It was really a function of the physicians not feeling they had enough resources themselves,” he said. “So, we’ve addressed that. And we’ve also actively recruited a new physician to handle hospital services. We had some inconsistency in our hospitalist staffing and that’s been resolved.”

Pressman said he had a “long, meandering path to Southwest Virginia.” He was born in Cincinnati, then moved to the Chicago suburbs until he was six-years-old. His family moved to Toronto, back to Chicago and then on to Oregon, where he graduated high school in Eugene.

He headed to the Midwest for college and graduate school, receiving his master’s degree at University of Michigan. A co-worker in Michigan, who moved to Southwest Virginia to take a job, recruited him to come to work in Roanoke. That was 12 years ago.

He had never even passed through Southwest Virginia before moving here. Nonetheless, he says, he immediately fell in love. “I can’t imagine living anywhere else at this point,” he said.

Before joining up with Lewis Gale, his career was in post-acute services, such as nursing homes, long-term care facilities, home health care, assisted living, etc.

Pressman and his wife have four children ranging in age from four months to 14 years. The wide range of ages keeps them on their toes — getting them to their myriad of activities and appointments. “My wife is a godsend to the family in that respect,” he said.

His wife also has a job and is working on her doctorate degree. “We live a crazy life, but we love it. We’re up before the sun most every day,” he added.

