Let’s put on thinking caps

Dear Editor:

We were invited to a meeting to inform us of options available for

renovating Dublin Middle School or going $47 million ($70 million with interest) in debt for a new school.

All we heard was how beautiful, spacious – and expensive – this new complex would be.

We don’t think they are giving Dublin Middle School a fair chance. One excuse was that DMS was built over several underground caves. Another excuse was that the traffic light in Dublin could not handle all the bus traffic.

Excuse me, but how many busses are going to Fairlawn? Do we not have a nice intersection at Giles Ave. and Route 100? Another excuse was that there not enough parking; can we not demolish the old vocational building and build a larger parking lot?

We felt what was needed to bring the school up-to-date was new windows and heat-reducing blinds, updated bathrooms, new wiring and lighting, and an expanded parking lot. Also, they would need to build a media center, a new wing for computers and modern technologies and install air conditioning.

In fact, we can put our thinking caps on and see many other cost saving alternatives as well as having a beautiful school when we are done. If it were our homes we were considering, we wouldn’t even think twice about it. Also, returning the sixth graders to the elementary schools would help.

J.W. Cook

Pulaski

