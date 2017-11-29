Kayaker’s truck pulled from lake

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man received minor injuries Monday as he tried to stop his truck from rolling into Claytor Lake, according to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, Newbern Fire Department and REMSI were summoned to Rock House Marina at 3776 Rock House Road Monday morning. Upon arrival they found Billy Curl’s 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck almost completely submerged in the lake.

Capt. Jeff Saunders said Curl parked the truck on a boat ramp to unload a kayak. When Curl exited the truck, it rolled into the lake.

Although the truck did not strike Curl, he suffered an ankle injury trying to stop it from entering the water, police said. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Pulaski County Special Operations team, assisted by a wrecker service, recovered the vehicle from the lake.

