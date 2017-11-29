Katherine Freeman Oliver, age 83, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.
Born June 22, 1934, in Pulaski County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Alvin Sharkey Freeman and Fannie Roselee LaRue Freeman. Her son, Charles J. Ratcliffe; daughter, Judith Christine Grimes, and brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and Helen Freeman, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth Ratcliffe of Buchanan, Va., and Kathy S. Pickens of Roanoke, Va.; 10 grandchildren; brothers, David Freeman of Max Meadows, Va., and Larry Freeman of Pulaski, Va.; sister, Barbara Harrell and husband, Larry, of Pulaski, Va.; special pet, June, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Interment follows at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.
The family will receive friends 5-7 Thursday evening at the funeral home.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.
Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login