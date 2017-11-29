Katherine Freeman Oliver

Katherine Freeman Oliver, age 83, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

Born June 22, 1934, in Pulaski County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Alvin Sharkey Freeman and Fannie Roselee LaRue Freeman. Her son, Charles J. Ratcliffe; daughter, Judith Christine Grimes, and brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and Helen Freeman, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth Ratcliffe of Buchanan, Va., and Kathy S. Pickens of Roanoke, Va.; 10 grandchildren; brothers, David Freeman of Max Meadows, Va., and Larry Freeman of Pulaski, Va.; sister, Barbara Harrell and husband, Larry, of Pulaski, Va.; special pet, June, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Interment follows at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

The family will receive friends 5-7 Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

