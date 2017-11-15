Judge denies bond in domestic assault

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
An unreasonable danger to the public would be posed if a Dublin man, who is awaiting trial for domestic assault, were released on bond, a Pulaski County judge said Tuesday.
John Samuel Wall II, 34, is being held without bond on charges of domestic assault, and child abuse and neglect. But his criminal history, which includes assault and unlawful wounding convictions, might also have been a factor in Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch’s decision to leave Wall in jail.
