Joseph Lewis Trueheart Jr.

Joseph Lewis Trueheart Jr., 48, of Draper, Va., passed away Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph L. and Rosa Trueheart Sr., and wife, Angelika Trueheart. Survivors include his son, Joseph L. Trueheart III; brother, Dean (Toni) Trueheart; aunt, Eva Trueheart; nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 3, 2:30 p.m., at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

